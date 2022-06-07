Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

US investigating complaints that Honda engines won’t restart

Some Hondas are being recalled after Honda owners complained that a fuel-saving system...
Some Hondas are being recalled after Honda owners complained that a fuel-saving system malfunctions.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the fuel-saving stop-start system on some Honda Pilot SUVs can fail to restart.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers nearly 195,000 Pilots from 2016 through 2020.

The agency says it has 221 complaints about the problem, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Owners complained that the engine won’t restart on its own from a complete stop with the stop-start feature in use.

Some complained that a jump start was needed to get the motor going.

The Pilots under investigation have 3.5-liter V6 engines and nine-speed transmissions.

The agency says it’s assessing safety issues and determining how many models are affected.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Honda.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a crash that resulted two people dead at Soncy and Buccola on...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a male who shot rounds at a...
Potter County officials need help identifying person involved in shooting at a party
The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund
Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center

Latest News

Amarillo College
Amarillo College is one of the Finalists for 2023 Aspen Prize
Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo
Democratic candidate John Fetterman is vying for the Senate seat against GOP pick Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Senate candidate Fetterman to stay off campaign trail for now after stroke
The City of Amarillo construction crew will be working on Western Street from 45th Avenue to...
Crews working on Western Street starting Thursday, impacting traffic patterns