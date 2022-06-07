United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s present Snack Pak 4 Kids with a surprise donation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Supermarkets joined with Kellogg’s to make a surprise donation of $25,000 to Snack Pak 4 Kids today.

The donation is part of the ‘Nourishing Neighbors initiative’ and the ‘Feed the Love campaign’.

“We are blessed to be able to help our community through this amazing partnership with Kellogg’s,” said Paul Evans, RVP for the United Family. “The work that Snack Pak 4 Kids does for this community is so important, and we hope these funds will support their mission of helping children who are at risk of being hungry.”

The donation will go directly to Snack Pak 4 Kids to feed children in Amarillo this summer and end weekend hunger year round.

“We value our partnership with United Supermarkets and initiatives like this are a key part of our aspiration towards Kellogg Company’s vision for a good and just world, where people are not just fed but fulfilled,” said Kathy McDonald, with Kellogg’s. “We are so proud to contribute to the important work of Snack Pak 4 Kids as we all collectively fight against hunger.”

Snack Pak 4 Kids is open all summer with five locations in Amarillo that families can go to each week and the organisation is also feeding children in summer school.

“We ended the school year serving about 56 hundred students and we’ll continue to serve the students who need it throughout the summer,” said Becky Stogner, Snack Pak 4 Kids operations manager. “It’s very important that our kids have nourishment all year long. So we provide that weekend food for them and this contribution just helps us keep doing our job.”

Snack Pak 4 Kids started from humble beginnings in Amarillo serving just 10 kids. Now, it has grown into a huge force for good. The organization now serves more than 10,000 kids in 51 different school districts.

“This is just great to be part of this, to see them receive that money and know what it’s going for,” Clarence Heronemus, seven year volunteer for Snack Pak 4 Kids.

