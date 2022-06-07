Who's Hiring?
Texas Marine veteran Trevor Reed calls for Brittney Griner’s release

Recently freed veteran says prison conditions in Russia are horrendous, even worse for Black or LGBTQ inmates
Trevor Reed (left) and Brittney Griner (right)
Trevor Reed (left) and Brittney Griner (right)(KWTX/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - Trevor Reed, the U.S. Marine veteran from Texas who spent nearly three years detained in Russia before being released in April in a prisoner swap, is asking lawmakers and the White House to work faster to attain the liberation of basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport and will remain jailed until a hearing until at least June 18.

Authorities in Russian claim to have found cannabis oil in Griner’s luggage and accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Reed said Griner is likely to face even greater challenges behind bars in Russia than himself because of her race and sexual orientation, as the country “systematically discriminates” against individuals who are Black or LGBTQ.

“There is no justice in Russia,” he said. CLICK HERE to read the remainder the article.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

