Round 2

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
For your Tuesday today, expect another day with low level clouds, perhaps not as foggy, though. Ample moisture is in place across the area, with dew points in the 50s and 60s, so moisture will be palpable, with more coming in thanks to easterly winds at 10-20 mph. For the better part of the day, expect mostly cloudy conditions, breaking some in the afternoon. Then this evening into tonight, we’ll see shower and thunderstorm development in the northeast yet again, except with a little more southerly movement this time. Wednesday right now looks to be our best shot of area-wide rain. Temperature wise, expect highs in the low 80s with night time temperatures in the 60s.

