Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.
A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.(The Animal Foundation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A rare kitten experts call the “unicorn” of cats has been adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.

The Animal Foundation, located in Las Vegas, announced the adoption of Comet in a Facebook post.

Comet is a male tortoiseshell kitten, according to the shelter.

They said many in veterinary medicine can work years, even decades, without ever coming across a male tortie in person.

Tortoiseshell cats are usually female and rarely male. This is because two X chromosomes are required to produce the coloring of black, orange and yellow or gold, according to cattownoakland.org. Male cats usually only have one X and one Y chromosome. Male torties have an extra X chromosome, making them a rare XXY.

Only about 1 out of 3,000 tortoiseshells are male, and these males are usually sterile, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a crash that resulted two people dead at Soncy and Buccola on...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a male who shot rounds at a...
Potter County officials need help identifying person involved in shooting at a party
The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund
Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend
First Alert Event 6/7
First Alert: Possible severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday evenings

Latest News

Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
Matthew McConaughey, a Uvalde, Texas, native, speaks about the Robb Elementary School shooting...
McConaughey: 'Responsible gun owners are fed up'
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday.
‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle accused of laundering over $500K
FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID-19 shots as new US option
City of Portales
Eastern New Mexico officials to examine report that could lead to new behavioral health facility