Randall County needing to fill Assistant Criminal District Attorney positions

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has been approved for two additional Assistant Criminal District Attorney positions that have yet to be filled.

The positions were granted by the commissioners in efforts to lower the backlog of cases due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Randall County officials say before the pandemic, there were 186 jury trials in the state of Texas each week but that number dropped to 4 jury trials each week during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The biggest issue we’re trying to deal with is address not only the cases we had the docket on March 1st of 2020, but also the number of cases that we built up over the last two years as well,” said Criminal District Attorney Randall County Robert Love.

COVID-19 has spread it’s impact around the Criminal Justice System, but Randall County is not the only county suffering with a back log of cases and jail over crowding.

