Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City

Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas City, Kansas.(KCTV5)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kansas City residents can now get a taste of Texas as Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened up its first Whataburger.

The former Red Raider partnered with the KMO Burger group to bring the iconic Texas restaurant to Kansas and Missouri. The restaurant, located at 10780 Parallel Parkway, opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The KMO Burger group plans to open 30 Whataburger restaurants over the next seven years, with a concentration on Kansas City. Five Whataburger locations are open in the greater Kansas City area, according to KMBC News.

Steinburg Sports congratulated Mahomes in a tweet.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

