Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Nazareth facing Kennard in UIL 1A baseball State Semifinals

Round Rock at 9 a.m. on Wednesday
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 2 ranked Nazareth Swifts baseball team proved why they are the best after surviving a three-game series against No. 1 Ira. Now they are already in Round Rock for the UIL 1A State Semifinal.

Nazareth’s history making squad punched their ticket to State in baseball for the first time in program history last season, and now they are going back.

The Swifts got at least one thing in common with their next opponent, the Kennard Tigers. Both teams lost to Fayetteville last season. Nazareth fell to Fayetteville 4-0 in last seasons’ Semifinals and Kennard lost in the State Championship.

Expect a strong pitcher’s duel between Nazareth senior Trent Gerber and Kennard’s Dylan Cole. With a few perfect games pitched on their resume it’s going to be a battle at the plate.

The UIL 1A State Semifinals start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The State Championship would start on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a crash that resulted two people dead at Soncy and Buccola on...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a male who shot rounds at a...
Potter County officials need help identifying person involved in shooting at a party
Katasha Justine Woodward
Woman arrested after officials attempting to serve warrant near 53rd Avenue
The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund
Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend

Latest News

West Texas Elite 7v7 18U and 15U qualify for World Championships, and 18U set to also compete...
West Texas Elite 7v7 qualify for World Championships back-to-back seasons
VIDEO: West Texas Elite 7v7 punch ticket back to World Championships and Nationals
Greg Kerr wins 12 Hour road bike race age group in 24 Hours in the Canyon.
VIDEO: Greg Kerr and Larissa Liska battle in 24 Hours in the Canyon ride for Cancer Survivorship Cen
Roche wins Dos Equis Open for back to back tournament wins
Roche wins Dos Equis Open for back to back tournament wins