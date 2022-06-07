Nazareth facing Kennard in UIL 1A baseball State Semifinals

NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 2 ranked Nazareth Swifts baseball team proved why they are the best after surviving a three-game series against No. 1 Ira. Now they are already in Round Rock for the UIL 1A State Semifinal.

Nazareth’s history making squad punched their ticket to State in baseball for the first time in program history last season, and now they are going back.

The Swifts got at least one thing in common with their next opponent, the Kennard Tigers. Both teams lost to Fayetteville last season. Nazareth fell to Fayetteville 4-0 in last seasons’ Semifinals and Kennard lost in the State Championship.

Expect a strong pitcher’s duel between Nazareth senior Trent Gerber and Kennard’s Dylan Cole. With a few perfect games pitched on their resume it’s going to be a battle at the plate.

The UIL 1A State Semifinals start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The State Championship would start on Thursday at 9 a.m.

