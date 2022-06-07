Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority awarded $14.5 million for pipeline project near Cannon Air Force Base

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority (ENMWUA) was awarded $14.5 million for pipeline construction near Cannon Air Force Base.

ENMWUA said the funding is from the New Mexico Water Trust Board and is for the next phase of the project, Finished Water One.

The project consists of building 15.5 miles of pipeline beginning northwest of the base and ending at the future water treatment facility location.

ENMWUA will request for the construction project on June 15 and plan to begin by the fall.

Currently, ENMWUA is under construction with the Finished Water 3 pipeline project, which connects Portales with Finished Water 2 northwest of the base.

“This important funding will contribute to our efforts in constructing FW1 north to the future water treatment plant location. We thank our stakeholders for their support of the Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System,” ENMWUA Chairman Mike Morris said.

