Doppler Dave Tracks Storm Potential Tonight

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Our air is warm and humid today and the atmosphere is loaded for a round of strong storms tonight. Storms will start in NM and then track eastward through much of the region tonight. Heavier storms will generate hail and strong winds along with a lightning threat. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the NW part of our area this evening. The western part of our area will be impacted through 9pm, with storms possible in Amarillo and central sections by 10-11pm. The activity will then shift eastward and continue before diminishing after midnight.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

