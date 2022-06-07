Crews working on Western Street starting Thursday, impacting traffic patterns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo construction crew will be working on Western Street from 45th Avenue to Mesa Circle/Cougar Drive on Thursday.

On Thursday, June 9, the next phase of the road improvements project will be impacting traffic patterns.

The contractor will be closing the west side of Western Street north of 45th Avenue and shifting traffic to the east side of the street.

The intersection at 45th Avenue will also have traffic shifted from the north side of the intersection to the south side of the intersection.

The City of Amarillo says residents may need alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

Depending on weather conditions through the summer, it is anticipated this part of the project will be complete by the end of summer.

