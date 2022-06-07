Amarillo College is one of the Finalists for 2023 Aspen Prize

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Aspen Institute announced that Amarillo College is one of the finalists for the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

According to the Aspen Institute, the 10 Finalists for 2023 represent the amazing potential of America’s thousand-plus community colleges as engines of prosperity and social mobility.

“We were thrilled by the recognition we received from the Aspen Institute in 2021, and to be named an Aspen Finalist twice in succession is equally gratifying, if not more so,” AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said. “It reinforces our commitment to everything we do.

The Next steps will include:

Fall 2022: Additional data gathered on student outcomes, including in employment after college; multi-day site visits to each of the 10 Finalists to gather insights about effective practices.

Winter of 2023: A distinguished jury decides the Aspen Prize winner, based on quantitative data and qualitative information from each of the 10 Finalists.

Late spring 2023: Announcement of the Aspen Prize winner.

