Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo College is one of the Finalists for 2023 Aspen Prize

Amarillo College 2023 Finalist
Amarillo College 2023 Finalist(Source: Amarillo College)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Aspen Institute announced that Amarillo College is one of the finalists for the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

According to the Aspen Institute, the 10 Finalists for 2023 represent the amazing potential of America’s thousand-plus community colleges as engines of prosperity and social mobility.

“We were thrilled by the recognition we received from the Aspen Institute in 2021, and to be named an Aspen Finalist twice in succession is equally gratifying, if not more so,” AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said. “It reinforces our commitment to everything we do.

The Next steps will include:

Fall 2022: Additional data gathered on student outcomes, including in employment after college; multi-day site visits to each of the 10 Finalists to gather insights about effective practices.

Winter of 2023: A distinguished jury decides the Aspen Prize winner, based on quantitative data and qualitative information from each of the 10 Finalists.

Late spring 2023: Announcement of the Aspen Prize winner.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a crash that resulted two people dead at Soncy and Buccola on...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a male who shot rounds at a...
Potter County officials need help identifying person involved in shooting at a party
The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund
Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend
First Alert Event 6/7
First Alert: Possible severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday evenings

Latest News

First Alert Event 6/7
First Alert: Possible severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday evenings
Tuesday First Alert Outlook 6/7
Tuesday First Alert Outlook 6/7
The City of Amarillo construction crew will be working on Western Street from 45th Avenue to...
Crews working on Western Street starting Thursday, impacting traffic patterns
Narcotics found at the home
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home