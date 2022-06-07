Who's Hiring?
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Dumas home

Narcotics found at the home
Narcotics found at the home(Moore County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Deputies in Moore County confiscated a variety of drugs and arrested three people after executing a narcotics search warrant on a home in Dumas on Friday.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Dumas Police Department have been working a “large-scale drug investigation” on several individuals in Moore County.

After the investigation was complete, narcotics officers obtained a search warrant for a home at 523 S. Klein in Dumas.

During the search, narcotics including Fentanyl, prescription pills and one pound of meth were found.

Deputies also found firearms inside the home, and officials said one was found to be stolen.

Officers arrested Erica Spain, Jamie Hernandez and Alfredo Hernandez for the illicit drugs and placed them in the Moore County Jail.

Jamie and Alfredo were also booked for active parole warrants, and charges are pending for a fourth individual.

“Joint investigations between the Dumas Police Department and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office continually prove to be effective,” wrote the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. “Over the last year, members from our communities have overdosed from drugs such as these. Moore County law enforcement continues to be committed to keeping our streets safe from dangerous drugs and will vigorously pursue anyone who seeks to cause harm to others or sell narcotics in Moore County.”

