$136,000 raised for area high schools at Toot’n Totum Spirit Pumps

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - About $136,000 was raised for area high schools at the Toot’n Totum Spirit Pumps.

Toot’n Totum said stores located at 18 high school districts had a specific fuel pump to raise money for schools from Sept. 1, 2021 to April 30.

For each gallon sold at the pump, five cents per gallon was donated to the high school at the location. A total of $136,208 was raised.

Dalhart High School will receive the most, which is $14,734, because that is where the highest amount was raised.

Dumas raised $13,128 and Hugoton raised $10,920. Other areas with schools include Amarillo, Canyon, Perryton, Stratford, Borger, Boise City, Pampa, Sunray and Liberal, Kansas.

