Spotty & Daily Chances

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
After a hot weekend, winds are turning back out of the east for Monday, which will cause higher humidity, which could cause some early morning fog, which shouldn’t stick around too long. That being said, with humidity on the rise, upper-level flow off the mountains of N.M. could provide enough lift to prompt shower and thunderstorms late each day through Wednesday, with coverage being more focused to the north, but a shower or two could reach further south. Temperature wise, we’ll drop into the 80s today, and will likely stay in that range for the week.

