Roche wins Dos Equis Open for back to back tournament wins

WT senior clutch down the stretch to seal the win
By David Cesefske
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT Senior golfer Josh Roche once again came away a winner at Ross Rogers on Sunday afternoon, winning the Dos Equis Open with a final round score of 70, finishing the tournament -14 overall.

“I just sort of took a couple weeks off just hanging out, I went to the range once and I hit fifty percent shanks and thought man I might withdraw and then ya know I played nine holes the other night before the first round, sort of figured it out a bit, I’m glad I played at the end.”

Roche was able to hold off fellow golfer Shawn Tate who shot a final round 68, and finished the tournament one stroke off the lead, ultimately Roche finishing off the victory with a birdie putt on hole 18.

