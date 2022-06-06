PPHM, Canyon Library to kick off fairytale reading series tomorrow
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow kicks off Tuesday Storytime with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Canyon Library.
The library said storytime is every Tuesday 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. from June 7 to August 9 at the museum, located at 2503 4th Ave. in Canyon.
The ongoing summer event includes a fairytale reading and a craft. The stories are inspired by the museums upcoming exhibit.
Here is the following list of fairytales that will be shared:
- After the Fall by Dan Santat
- Cinderella by Jenna Mueller
- Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs by Mo Willems
- The Frog Prince Continued by Jon Scieszka
- Hansel & Gretel by Bethan Woollvin
- The Great Gran Plan by Elli Woollard
- Kate and the Beanstalk by Mary Pope Osborne
- The Princess and the Pea by Rachel Isadora
- Rapunzel by Bethan Woollvin
- The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs! By Jon Scieszka
