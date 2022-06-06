PPHM, Canyon Library to kick off fairytale reading series tomorrow

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow kicks off Tuesday Storytime with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Canyon Library.

The library said storytime is every Tuesday 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. from June 7 to August 9 at the museum, located at 2503 4th Ave. in Canyon.

The ongoing summer event includes a fairytale reading and a craft. The stories are inspired by the museums upcoming exhibit.

Here is the following list of fairytales that will be shared:

After the Fall by Dan Santat

Cinderella by Jenna Mueller

Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs by Mo Willems

The Frog Prince Continued by Jon Scieszka

Hansel & Gretel by Bethan Woollvin

The Great Gran Plan by Elli Woollard

Kate and the Beanstalk by Mary Pope Osborne

The Princess and the Pea by Rachel Isadora

Rapunzel by Bethan Woollvin

The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs! By Jon Scieszka

