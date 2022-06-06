PPHM, Canyon Library to kick off fairytale reading series tomorrow

Who's Hiring?
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow kicks off Tuesday Storytime with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Canyon Library.

The library said storytime is every Tuesday 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. from June 7 to August 9 at the museum, located at 2503 4th Ave. in Canyon.

The ongoing summer event includes a fairytale reading and a craft. The stories are inspired by the museums upcoming exhibit.

Here is the following list of fairytales that will be shared:

  • After the Fall by Dan Santat
  • Cinderella by Jenna Mueller
  • Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs by Mo Willems
  • The Frog Prince Continued by Jon Scieszka
  • Hansel & Gretel by Bethan Woollvin
  • The Great Gran Plan by Elli Woollard
  • Kate and the Beanstalk by Mary Pope Osborne
  • The Princess and the Pea by Rachel Isadora
  • Rapunzel by Bethan Woollvin
  • The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs! By Jon Scieszka

