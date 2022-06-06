Potter County officials need help identifying person involved in shooting at a party

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a male who shot rounds at a party near Hope Road on Saturday evening.

According to officials, on Saturday at around 10:08 p.m., deputies were called near Hope Road about a noise complaint.

There was a large party going on with approximately 150 juveniles involved.

Due to the large amount of people at the home, the Amarillo police and DPS came to the scene to help.

Law enforcement personnel on scene began checking to see who was drinking at the party. A fight broke out inside the home and officers went in to break up the fight.

Two shots were fired from a handgun inside the home by an unknown male, who then fled the scene through a rear window of the home. This caused several juveniles to run from the scene.

There are no reported injuries on the scene from the gunshots.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900 and ask for CID Sergeant Jones.

The investigation in on going.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.