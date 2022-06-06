Who's Hiring?
Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and...
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.(CBS46)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - Gas prices are surging once again with the national average jumping to $4.87 Monday, according to AAA.

Fuel prices have increased 25 cents week-to-week and 59 cents in just one month.

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.

Oil prices continue to increase, even after OPEC announced plans to ramp up production.

Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over $5 a gallon in the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

