Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says

Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. told WIS that 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died on May 31 after a female patient who was committed to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital with “mental and emotional” issues struck Robinson in the groin.

Baker said Robinson collapsed, went into cardiac arrest, and was hospitalized in the ICU until he died days later. He said an autopsy was performed on June 3, but the results are still pending.

The Sumter Police Department identified the person who attacked Robinson as 27-year-old Imani Cox, and she was charged with assault and battery.

Jail workers confirmed Cox is still in custody, and court records show she has been granted a $7,500 surety bond but has not posted it.

Police said Robinson worked at the hospital as a mental health technician.

“He worked for us for 11 years and was well-loved by his team members,” the hospital said in a statement, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to our team member’s loved ones and to our Tuomey hospital family who share his loss.”

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a crash that resulted two people dead at Soncy and Buccola on...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday
Katasha Justine Woodward
Woman arrested after officials attempting to serve warrant near 53rd Avenue
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a male who shot rounds at a...
Potter County officials need help identifying person involved in shooting at a party
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating a reported airplane crash...
Officials investigating airplane crash in Randall County
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

Latest News

Sherron McCombs, 22, was wanted for murder out of Florida.
Fugitive wanted for 2 murders drowns in river while at float camp
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson survives no-confidence vote
Volusia County Sheriff's Deputies commandeered a boat to catch up with a suspect
Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief
Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend