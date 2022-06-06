Hereford and Plainview facilities receiving $21 million to support biofuel producers
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HEREFORD, PLAINSVIEW, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford and Plainview are receiving money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to unexpected market losses due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The USDA says they are providing $700 million to restore fuel markets hit by the pandemic, including the ethanol industry.
$21 million from that fund are headed to the White Energy Holding Company facilities in Hereford and Plainview.
The funds are a part of the biofuel security act, which was created as a part of the CARES Act.
