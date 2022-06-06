Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Hereford and Plainview facilities receiving $21 million to support biofuel producers

Hereford and Plainview are receiving money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to...
Hereford and Plainview are receiving money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to unexpected market losses due to COVID-19 pandemic.(KCRG File)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, PLAINSVIEW, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford and Plainview are receiving money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to unexpected market losses due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The USDA says they are providing $700 million to restore fuel markets hit by the pandemic, including the ethanol industry.

$21 million from that fund are headed to the White Energy Holding Company facilities in Hereford and Plainview.

The funds are a part of the biofuel security act, which was created as a part of the CARES Act.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katasha Justine Woodward
Woman arrested after officials attempting to serve warrant near 53rd Avenue
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating a reported airplane crash...
Officials investigating airplane crash in Randall County
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
Amarillo police are investigating a crash that resulted two people dead at Soncy and Buccola on...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday
Unsettled Week

Latest News

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a male who shot rounds at a...
Potter County officials need help identifying person involved in shooting at a party
Community Blood Drive
Community Challenge Blood Drive takes place Tuesday
Amarillo police are investigating a crash that resulted two people dead at Soncy and Buccola on...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday
Monday Forecast with Shelden 6/6
Monday Forecast with Shelden 6/6