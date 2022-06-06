Hereford and Plainview facilities receiving $21 million to support biofuel producers

HEREFORD, PLAINSVIEW, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford and Plainview are receiving money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to unexpected market losses due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The USDA says they are providing $700 million to restore fuel markets hit by the pandemic, including the ethanol industry.

$21 million from that fund are headed to the White Energy Holding Company facilities in Hereford and Plainview.

The funds are a part of the biofuel security act, which was created as a part of the CARES Act.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.