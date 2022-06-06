Who's Hiring?
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund

The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.

Thomas Brown went missing in November of 2016 and his human remains were found in January of 2019.

According to the Canadian Record, those who contributed to the fund anonymously are asked to contact The Hemphill County Treasurer at (806) 323-6671.

Officials are currently looking at legal options if money is not claimed.

The Canadian Record said Brown’s mother suggested donating the money to the Thomas Brown Scholarship Fund, but the money can not legally be donated to it.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

