First Alert: Possible several rounds of severe storms tomorrow and Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are entering a weather pattern that will be conducive to several rounds of storms this week, especially during evening and overnight hours.

A few storms will clip the northern part of our area tonight, but the storm coverage should increase and slip southward across most of the area tomorrow and Wednesday evenings.

First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday (KFDA)

While rain chances are encouraging, some storms will be capable of producing severe weather including hail, damaging wind, lightning, and flooding.

Storms are expected to form in our western counties late tomorrow and then track eastward and last well into the night.

Residents are encouraged to check on conditions often and stay tuned as storms near in order to be ready to take action to be safe.

