First Alert: Possible several rounds of severe storms tomorrow and Wednesday

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are entering a weather pattern that will be conducive to several rounds of storms this week, especially during evening and overnight hours.

A few storms will clip the northern part of our area tonight, but the storm coverage should increase and slip southward across most of the area tomorrow and Wednesday evenings.

First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday
First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday(KFDA)

While rain chances are encouraging, some storms will be capable of producing severe weather including hail, damaging wind, lightning, and flooding.

First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday
First Alert Tuesday and Wednesday(KFDA)

Storms are expected to form in our western counties late tomorrow and then track eastward and last well into the night.

Residents are encouraged to check on conditions often and stay tuned as storms near in order to be ready to take action to be safe.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

