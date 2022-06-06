Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Active Weather This Week

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
We are entering a weather pattern that will be conducive to several rounds of storms this week, especially during evening and overnight hours. A few storms will clip the northern part of our area tonight, but the storm coverage should increase and slip southward across most of the area tomorrow and Wednesday evenings. While rain chances are encouraging, some storms will be capable of producing severe weather including hail, damaging wind, lightning, and flooding.

