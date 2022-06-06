Dogie Days kicks off Wednesday, parade to have a change in route

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dogie Days Parade has a change in route due to construction work.

Dogie Days runs from June 8 to June 11, and includes games, a carnival, food and a parade on the last day.

Currently, U.S. 287/87 north of 1st Street in Dumas is undergoing construction. In past years, the parade uses that road for the route.

On Saturday, June 11, the Dogie Days Parade will be moved to Maddox Avenue.

Staging of floats and participants will start on 19th Street and curve onto Maddox and up to 16th Street.

The parade starts at 11:00 a.m., will proceed north on Maddox and finish at 5th Street.

Dogie Days parade (Dogie Days)

Spectators should stay on the street side of all curb lines and will have to find parking on the side streets. No vehicles other than parade entries will be allowed.

Participants can get entry forms for the parade at the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce during office hours.

For more information, contact the chamber at (806) 935-2123.

