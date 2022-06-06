Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Dogie Days kicks off Wednesday, parade to have a change in route

The Dogie Days Parade has a change in route due to construction work.
The Dogie Days Parade has a change in route due to construction work.(telemundo amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dogie Days Parade has a change in route due to construction work.

Dogie Days runs from June 8 to June 11, and includes games, a carnival, food and a parade on the last day.

Currently, U.S. 287/87 north of 1st Street in Dumas is undergoing construction. In past years, the parade uses that road for the route.

On Saturday, June 11, the Dogie Days Parade will be moved to Maddox Avenue.

Staging of floats and participants will start on 19th Street and curve onto Maddox and up to 16th Street.

The parade starts at 11:00 a.m., will proceed north on Maddox and finish at 5th Street.

Dogie Days parade
Dogie Days parade(Dogie Days)

Spectators should stay on the street side of all curb lines and will have to find parking on the side streets. No vehicles other than parade entries will be allowed.

Participants can get entry forms for the parade at the Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce during office hours.

For more information, contact the chamber at (806) 935-2123.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a crash that resulted two people dead at Soncy and Buccola on...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday
Katasha Justine Woodward
Woman arrested after officials attempting to serve warrant near 53rd Avenue
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a male who shot rounds at a...
Potter County officials need help identifying person involved in shooting at a party
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating a reported airplane crash...
Officials investigating airplane crash in Randall County
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

Latest News

Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend
The APF said with the Amarillo Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation, firefighters...
Amarillo firefighter group to give back to community with charity
The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund
The grant will help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families by focusing on...
Bank of America awards $214,000 to 9 Amarillo nonprofit organizations