Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office has released the charges of the woman who did not cooperate with the officials resulting a standoff near 53rd Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Katasha Woodward is facing charges of evading arrest and stalking.

At around 1:30 p.m., on June 4, officials attempted to serve Woodward a warrant at an apartment in the 53rd Avenue area when she opened the door, recognizing that it was officials and then closed the door.

She was taken into custody around 4:00 p.m.

