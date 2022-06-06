Who's Hiring?
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend

Katasha Woodward
Katasha Woodward(RCSO)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office has released the charges of the woman who did not cooperate with the officials resulting a standoff near 53rd Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Katasha Woodward is facing charges of evading arrest and stalking.

At around 1:30 p.m., on June 4, officials attempted to serve Woodward a warrant at an apartment in the 53rd Avenue area when she opened the door, recognizing that it was officials and then closed the door.

She was taken into custody around 4:00 p.m.

