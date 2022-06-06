Community Challenge Blood Drive takes place Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A community challenge to help boost area blood supplies will take place tomorrow.

The Community Challenge Blood Drive takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Drive.

Those donating can vote for their favorite non-profit, with 1st place receiving $2,500 and 2nd place receiving $2,000.

Donors can vote for one of the following non-profits: 211, Star Horse Therapy, Another Chance House, Catholic Charities, Camp Alphie, los Barrios de Amarillo, Maverick Boys and Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, MTK, Panhandle Community Services, Ronald McDonald House, The Rainbow Room of Amarillo and United way Amarillo and Canyon.

Donors will receive a free Wonderland WOW pass, Adventure Starts Here shirt and Diary Max shirt, a squeeze cow, a coupon for a free gallon of milk from Plains Dairy and a coupon for a free pint of ice cream from Blue Bell.

