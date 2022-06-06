Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Community Challenge Blood Drive starts tomorrow in Amarillo

Donate and Vote for your favorite local non-profit
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is encouraging the community to come out and donate tomorrow.

Blood donor recruiters say walk-ins are welcome all day Tuesday, June 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the blood center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

The blood you donate may give someone another chance at life, and as always, the blood center is expressing extreme gratitude for blood donors.

In return for blood donations they have some fun giveaways including, a free Wonderland WOW pass, two t-shirts, a pint of Blue Bell Ice cream, and a free gallon of milk from Plains Dairy.

Local non-profits will benefit and donors will be able to vote for their favorite organizations. First place will receive $2,500 and 2nd place will receive $2,000.

“It’s very important for local residents to come out and donate, our inventory is low and we are trying to prevent going into another blood appeal,” said Austin Frausto, Coffee Memorial Blood Center Donor Recruiter.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating a crash that resulted two people dead at Soncy and Buccola on...
2 dead, 1 injured after crash at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday
Katasha Justine Woodward
Woman arrested after officials attempting to serve warrant near 53rd Avenue
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a male who shot rounds at a...
Potter County officials need help identifying person involved in shooting at a party
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating a reported airplane crash...
Officials investigating airplane crash in Randall County
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

Latest News

The Dogie Days Parade has a change in route due to construction work.
Dogie Days kicks off Wednesday, parade to have a change in route
The Hemphill County Auditor is returning donations made to the Thomas Brown Reward Fund.
Hemphill County Auditor to return donations made to Thomas Brown Reward Fund
Katasha Woodward
Details of charges released of woman after standoff in 53rd Avenue area this weekend
The APF said with the Amarillo Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation, firefighters...
Amarillo firefighter group to give back to community with charity