Community Challenge Blood Drive starts tomorrow in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is encouraging the community to come out and donate tomorrow.

Blood donor recruiters say walk-ins are welcome all day Tuesday, June 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the blood center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

The blood you donate may give someone another chance at life, and as always, the blood center is expressing extreme gratitude for blood donors.

In return for blood donations they have some fun giveaways including, a free Wonderland WOW pass, two t-shirts, a pint of Blue Bell Ice cream, and a free gallon of milk from Plains Dairy.

Local non-profits will benefit and donors will be able to vote for their favorite organizations. First place will receive $2,500 and 2nd place will receive $2,000.

“It’s very important for local residents to come out and donate, our inventory is low and we are trying to prevent going into another blood appeal,” said Austin Frausto, Coffee Memorial Blood Center Donor Recruiter.

