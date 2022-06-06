Bank of America awards $214,000 to 9 Amarillo nonprofit organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bank of America is awarding $214,000 to nine Amarillo nonprofit organizations to improve economic success.

The grant will help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families by focusing on investing in basic needs, workforce development, education for the disadvantaged and vulnerable communities, BOA said.

The nine nonprofits are Amarillo Area CASA, Amarillo Wesley Community Center, Downtown Women’s Center, Faith City Mission, Family Support Services, Heal the City, High Plains Food Bank, Maverick Boys & Girls Club and United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.

The funding covers a multitude of areas, including basic needs needed to building a life-long stability, providing education and resources to area youth, supporting economic mobility for undeserved communities and access to medical care and counseling for at-risk citizens.

Some of those basic needs to building a life-long stability are food, shelter, health resources and housing. BOA said the funding will help individuals and families succeed.

“Investing in partnerships with nonprofit organizations addressing issues like family services, youth outreach and support, and economic mobility is part of our approach to driving economic opportunity and social progress in Amarillo,” said Ashley Allen, President, Bank of America Amarillo. “This recent philanthropic investment in Amarillo nonprofits is just one way Bank of America deploys capital locally to help remove barriers to economic success and build a more sustainable community.”

The Maverick Boys & Girls Club will use the grant money for the Success Depends on Me program, which is an academic enrichment program that builds character and leadership development, education, life skills and access to sports and the arts through afterschool and summer programming.

“Partnerships with organizations like Bank of America empower the vital work we do,” said Donna Soria, Executive Director of Maverick Boys & Girls Club, “and we’re so thankful that Bank’s commitment to this community is evident through support for us and other impactful nonprofits in the area. These funds will help prepare our youth for a bright future in the Amarillo workforce, and directly impact each student’s academic enrichment journey through development courses in academics, social skills, communication, and many other critical skills.”

The funding derives from about $1.1 million in philanthropic grants BOA has provided to organizations in Amarillo since 2016.

