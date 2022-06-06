Who's Hiring?
Amarillo firefighters extinguish two structure fires over weekend

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters battled two fires over the weekend.

The first occurred at 2:07 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Polk Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a home with fire and smoke coming from the windows.

The home was vacant and had several windows boarded up.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and found no occupants inside during a search.

The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office responded to investigate.

Officials said a second fire took place this morning inside a garage in the 100 block of N. Florida Street.

Firefighters were called just after 2:00 a.m. and upon arrival found a garage with heavy fire showing.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control, and there were no exposures to other areas.

The occupants of the home were not there at the time of the fire.

AFD said this fire is still under investigation.

