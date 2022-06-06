Amarillo firefighter group to give back to community with charity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Professional Firefighters is creating a charitable foundation that will support the community.

The APF said with the Amarillo Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation, firefighters will be able to help local charities and give back to local organizations.

“With the creation of this foundation the Amarillo firefighters will be able to expand our giving and help the community we have sworn to protect.” Stated Todd Peden, president of the Amarillo Professional Firefighters.

The foundation will be funded from community donations, member donations and proceeds from fundraising.

“Amarillo firefighters love our community and are excited to partner with Amarillo citizens to continue our efforts of community giving,” Peden said. “Giving back is an important part of being good community members and we look forward to providing assistance to our first recipients in the near future.”

The group is hosting fundraisers for the foundation, including 52 Week Gun Raffle in September and a Chili Cook-Off later in the fall.

Anyone who would like to donate to the foundation can do so here.

