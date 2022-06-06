2 dead, 1 injured after crash at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a crash that resulted two people dead at Soncy and Buccola on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, On June 5, at around 3:36 p.m., officers were called about a crash at Soncy and Buccola.

Officials say, a Dodge Durango had been traveling southbound on Soncy at high speed.

A Ford Taurus was traveling northbound on Soncy turning westbound onto Buccola.

The Durango struck the right passenger side of the Taurus, causing the Durango to roll over and both vehicles to end up in the drainage ditch.

The driver of the Dodge, 21-year-old Sebastian Macias, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two passengers in the Ford, 75-year-old Janise Hancock, and 72-year-old Thomas Hancock, died at the scene.

Speed is a factor in this crash.

The investigated is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.