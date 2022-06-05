Who's Hiring?
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle, Murphy said. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. She said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.

There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.

Murphy said it would be a complex investigation going forward.

“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said.

The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

