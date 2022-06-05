Who's Hiring?
Police: 2 dead, several wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Authorities say two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a...
Authorities say two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two people were fatally shot and at least 13 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd, WPVI-TV reported.

An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man, police said. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remain unknown. No officers were injured, police said.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that a weapon was recovered.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

No additional information was immediately made available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

