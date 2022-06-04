Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

United Family raises $187,000 for the Save the Children Ukraine nonprofit

In April, United started a company-wide donate-at-the-register campaign. The nonprofit provides...
In April, United started a company-wide donate-at-the-register campaign. The nonprofit provides relief efforts to children impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.(United Supermarkets via KFDA NewsChannel 10)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family raised more than $187,000 for the Save the Children Ukraine nonprofit.

In April, United started a company-wide donate-at-the-register campaign. The nonprofit provides relief efforts to children impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The campaign rain in stores across Texas and new Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.

Guests were able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at the checkout. The money will go straight to the nonprofit.

“Just like so many people out there, we’ve watched this tragic conflict unfold and wondered how we can help,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “This fundraiser was an opportunity for anyone who wanted to help the people of Ukraine — especially the children. This incredible amount of funds will go to provide healthcare, food and other vital supplies as this conflict continues — all thanks to the generosity of our guests.”

The Save the Children works to provide children a healthy start to life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold
Delia Ruiz former Friona police officer sentenced for sexual assault with teen boys
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected

Latest News

Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary
Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary
The city of Amarillo said beginning Sunday, the new expanded service to Denver International...
Southwest Airlines setting up nonstop flights from Amarillo to Denver
APD You Race You lose! car
“Our goal is to get racing off the streets”: APD Chief announces Race-A-Cop is back
Officials said the first responder days are from June 7 to June 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m....
First responders can visit Wonderland for three nights in June for free