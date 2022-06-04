United Family raises $187,000 for the Save the Children Ukraine nonprofit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family raised more than $187,000 for the Save the Children Ukraine nonprofit.

In April, United started a company-wide donate-at-the-register campaign. The nonprofit provides relief efforts to children impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The campaign rain in stores across Texas and new Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.

Guests were able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at the checkout. The money will go straight to the nonprofit.

“Just like so many people out there, we’ve watched this tragic conflict unfold and wondered how we can help,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “This fundraiser was an opportunity for anyone who wanted to help the people of Ukraine — especially the children. This incredible amount of funds will go to provide healthcare, food and other vital supplies as this conflict continues — all thanks to the generosity of our guests.”

The Save the Children works to provide children a healthy start to life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

