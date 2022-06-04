Singleton’s Hart and Myers Cattle Co.’s Shultz lead saddle bronc round one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 34th Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo kicked off with a two-way tie in the saddle bronc at the Amarillo National Center. Myers Cattle Co. and Singleton Ranches lead with 84 points.

Bushland grad, Tanner Shultz, maintained control throughout his entire ride despite the bronc’s spinning. Shultz finished third last year at the Coors Club Ranch Rodeo, but after that he shattered his arm at Alpine and this was his first rodeo back. Plus, he got to ride in front of his family.

”Hearing my parents honestly. It really is. Seeing my family up there cheering for me. What worked out really good is as soon as the gate opened I leaned back and it felt right, so we did good. It sets the tone for the team and it sets us off for a good start.”

Singleton Ranches’ Tanner Hart nearly lost his grip in the opening seconds thanks to his horse’s high back kick, but Hart retained his balance and hung on for the full eight seconds.

“Loved the start. Well the very start wasn’t too good, but I hung in there and finished off with it, so it was good.”

The final round starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

ROUND ONE SADDLE BRONC

Myers Cattle Co. - 84

Singleton Ranches - 84

Smith-Oasis - 83

6666 - 82

LX Ranch - 81

