Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to Gas Buddy.(KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) - In Northern California, a gas station is currently charging nearly $10 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, that officially makes it the most expensive gas in the country.

At Schlafer’s Auto Repair in Mendocino, supreme unleaded was $9.91 per gallon, while regular was listed at $9.60.

On Saturday, AAA reports the national average for gas in the U.S. was $4.81 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Delia Ruiz former Friona police officer sentenced for sexual assault with teen boys
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys
Katasha Justine Woodward
Woman arrested after officials attempting to serve warrant near 53rd Avenue
Top- Carson 16, Hudson 11, Waylon 18 Bottom- Bryson 11, Mark 66
Houston family grieves grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped inmate
Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening
First Alert: Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires missile amid signs of nuclear test
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
A Little Hotter
A Little Hotter
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home