Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Randall County officials responding to 53rd Avenue area due to ‘barricaded subject’

Randall County deputies are on scene about a ‘barricaded subject’ refusing to cooperate with...
Randall County deputies are on scene about a ‘barricaded subject’ refusing to cooperate with officials at the 53rd Ave. area.(kfda)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County deputies are on scene about a ‘barricaded subject’ refusing to cooperate with officials at the 53rd Ave. area.

According to officials, Randall County deputies knocked on the subjects door and the person opened and then closed the door after recognising the officials.

ESU has blocked the area of 53rd Ave. and Chisholm Trail.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Delia Ruiz former Friona police officer sentenced for sexual assault with teen boys
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys
Top- Carson 16, Hudson 11, Waylon 18 Bottom- Bryson 11, Mark 66
Houston family grieves grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped inmate
Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening
First Alert: Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening
Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary
Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating a reported airplane crash...
Officials investigating airplane crash in Randall County
In April, United started a company-wide donate-at-the-register campaign. The nonprofit provides...
United Family raises $187,000 for the Save the Children Ukraine nonprofit
Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary
Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary
Tonight was the first round of the 34th annual Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo.
‘Our western way of life’: Night one of the Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo