Randall County officials responding to 53rd Avenue area due to ‘barricaded subject’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County deputies are on scene about a ‘barricaded subject’ refusing to cooperate with officials at the 53rd Ave. area.

According to officials, Randall County deputies knocked on the subjects door and the person opened and then closed the door after recognising the officials.

ESU has blocked the area of 53rd Ave. and Chisholm Trail.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.

