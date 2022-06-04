Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘Our western way of life’: Night one of the Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo

Tonight was the first round of the 34th annual Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo.
Tonight was the first round of the 34th annual Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight was the first round of the 34th annual Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo.

The rodeo is happening through Saturday night at the Tri-State Fairgrounds at the Amarillo National Center.

Some of the events in the rodeo include saddle bronc riding, branding, trailer loading and more.

A ranch rodeo is a different kind of rodeo.

“The events are things that the cowboys do on the ranch on a daily basis, that’s what makes it different the Coors Cowboy Club puts this on because we want to celebrate our western heritage and our western way of life, which founded the whole Texas panhandle,” said Tod Mayfield, co-chairman, Coors Cowboy Club.

If you missed the first night of the rodeo, it will be happening another night.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and tickets include a meal, free drinks until 6:30 p.m., entrance to the rodeo and all the events, as well as dancing after.

Tickets can be found here, and are $25 for adults, $12.50 for kids ages seven to 14, and kids six and under are free.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold
Delia Ruiz former Friona police officer sentenced for sexual assault with teen boys
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected

Latest News

Randall County sheriffs department holds training program for high risk traffic stops
Randall County Sheriff’s Department holds training program for high risk traffic stops
news
VIDEO: Randall County Sheriff’s Department holds training program for high risk traffic stops
Amarillo runner raises $73,000 for High Plains Food Bank
Amarillo man to run 73 miles for High Plains Food Bank
news
VIDEO: Amarillo man to run 73 miles for High Plains Food Bank