‘Our western way of life’: Night one of the Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight was the first round of the 34th annual Coors Cowboy Ranch Rodeo.

The rodeo is happening through Saturday night at the Tri-State Fairgrounds at the Amarillo National Center.

Some of the events in the rodeo include saddle bronc riding, branding, trailer loading and more.

A ranch rodeo is a different kind of rodeo.

“The events are things that the cowboys do on the ranch on a daily basis, that’s what makes it different the Coors Cowboy Club puts this on because we want to celebrate our western heritage and our western way of life, which founded the whole Texas panhandle,” said Tod Mayfield, co-chairman, Coors Cowboy Club.

If you missed the first night of the rodeo, it will be happening another night.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and tickets include a meal, free drinks until 6:30 p.m., entrance to the rodeo and all the events, as well as dancing after.

Tickets can be found here, and are $25 for adults, $12.50 for kids ages seven to 14, and kids six and under are free.

