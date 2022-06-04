Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

Gerber announced its original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died at the age of 95.
Gerber announced its original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died at the age of 95.(Gerber)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook has died.

Gerber announced Cook’s death at the age of 95 on Friday in an Instagram post.

“Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago,” the company said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

Cook’s face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago.

In 1928, her neighbor Dorothy Hope Smith entered a charcoal sketch of her as a baby into Gerber’s advertising campaign contest, according to the company website.

The illustration became so popular that Gerber adopted it as its official trademark in 1931. Since then, the Gerber Baby has appeared on all Gerber packaging and in every Gerber advertisement.

“Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies,” the company said.

Gerber originally kept the identity of its Gerber baby a secret for 40 years before it was revealed that Cook was indeed the iconic baby in the late 1970s.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Delia Ruiz former Friona police officer sentenced for sexual assault with teen boys
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys
Top- Carson 16, Hudson 11, Waylon 18 Bottom- Bryson 11, Mark 66
Houston family grieves grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped inmate
Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening
First Alert: Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening
Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary
Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary

Latest News

Twin sisters in Missouri celebrated a milestone birthday together.
Twin sisters turn 102 years old
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at Platinum Jubilee concert
Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party