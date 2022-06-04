Who's Hiring?
Officials investigating airplane crash in Randall County

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating a reported airplane crash...
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating a reported airplane crash in Randall County.(RCFD)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating a reported airplane crash in Randall County.

Randall County Fire Department was dispatched earlier this morning to the crash.

The incident was located behind 1602 SE 58th Ave. on a private property.

Officials say the plane had a hard landing, but all occupants are uninjured and refused medical transport.

RCFD says the plane was checked for fuel leaks and other hazards and all units have returned to stations.

RCFD was dispatched earlier this morning to a reported airplane crash. The incident was located behind 1602 SE 58th Ave....

Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Saturday, June 4, 2022

