Officials investigating airplane crash in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating a reported airplane crash in Randall County.

Randall County Fire Department was dispatched earlier this morning to the crash.

The incident was located behind 1602 SE 58th Ave. on a private property.

Officials say the plane had a hard landing, but all occupants are uninjured and refused medical transport.

RCFD says the plane was checked for fuel leaks and other hazards and all units have returned to stations.

