Kane and Mitchell top Dos Equis XX Open leaderboard after round one

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The second qualifier for the Tournament of Champions teed off the start of the 54-hole tournament today at Comanche Trail Golf Course. Luke Kane finished the day at -7 followed close behind by Max Mitchell.

Results and tee times can be found on PlayGolfAmarillo.com. Round two starts at 9 a.m. at Comanche Trail.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.