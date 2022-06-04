Who's Hiring?
Kane and Mitchell top Dos Equis XX Open leaderboard after round one

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The second qualifier for the Tournament of Champions teed off the start of the 54-hole tournament today at Comanche Trail Golf Course. Luke Kane finished the day at -7 followed close behind by Max Mitchell.

Results and tee times can be found on PlayGolfAmarillo.com. Round two starts at 9 a.m. at Comanche Trail.

VIDEO: Singleton's Hart and Myers Cattle Co.'s Shultz lead bronc riding round one at 34th Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo