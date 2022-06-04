Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize

Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher game.(California State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif (Gray News) - Two friends in California recently cashed in on their hobby of playing the lottery together.

Haim Torjman and Todd Dooher said they have been purchasing lottery tickets for over a year, and their determination has paid off.

California Lottery officials said they hit the $2 million top prize while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratchers game.

“I’m still in shock. I still have to pinch myself. It’s beyond our wildest imagination!” Dooher said.

The pair said they started playing the lottery as a team when Torjman noticed some scratch-offs in Dooher’s briefcase.

Prior to this $2 million win, Dooher said he believed the most they had ever won was $250. But they never cashed in their winnings, as all their prize money got reinvested into more scratch tickets.

“That’s exactly what we did this time,” Dooher said. “I turned in a $250 winning ticket and a $200 winning ticket and walked out with a stack of $450 worth of tickets. It almost felt like we played with house money.”

Dooher said he didn’t believe his eyes when he realized the two were going to be California Lottery’s newest millionaires.

“I must have checked that ticket several times!” he said.

Officials said the winning ticket was purchased at a Chevron gas station on Burbank Boulevard in Van Nuys, California. The convenience store received a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Dooher said he plans on putting some of the prize money toward his 401(k) and the two friends would talk about their future lottery plans.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Delia Ruiz former Friona police officer sentenced for sexual assault with teen boys
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys
Top- Carson 16, Hudson 11, Waylon 18 Bottom- Bryson 11, Mark 66
Houston family grieves grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped inmate
Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening
First Alert: Possible heavy storms in Panhandle area this evening
Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary
Police seize illegal sales of marijuana during investigation at Clovis dispensary

Latest News

Randall County deputies are on scene about a ‘barricaded subject’ refusing to cooperate with...
Randall County officials responding to 53rd Avenue area due to ‘barricaded subject’
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
Abbott Nutrition has restarted its formula plant.
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
The Texas Department of Public Safety and the FAA are investigating a reported airplane crash...
Officials investigating airplane crash in Randall County