Amarillo man to run 73 miles for High Plains Food Bank

By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local Market Street employee is running this weekend in a fundraising event for the High Plains Food Bank.

Talent Relations Manager Rich Stein said he began running at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and enjoys the mental and physical challenge.

For each mile Stein runs, $1,000 have been pledged: a total adding up to $73,000.

“Everything locked down, but outdoors were still open,” Stein said. “I started running and just fell in love with it - mile every other day turned into four and then eight.”

This is not Stein’s first time running for fundraising events. In 2021, he ran Ohio to Pennsylvania for multiple sclerosis, a condition he was diagnosed with nearly a decade ago.

“I just wanted to be involved,” Stein said. “I knew running was something that I enjoyed doing, and I just wanted to do my part to see if I could help raise a little bit more.”

This weekend, during his 73-mile trek, Stein will stop at each United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos location in Amarillo, Hereford and Canyon.

“I’ll carry water on me, but it will be nice [to stop],” Stein said. “The stores are close enough to each other that it shouldn’t be too tough to stop and get extra.”

Stein added he plans on continuing running for fundraising events, and he hopes to continue increasing the distances he runs.

“That’s definitely on the agenda for me down the road,” Stein said.

