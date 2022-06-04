Who's Hiring?
1 dead, multiple people hurt at party in Virginia

Chesterfield Police is seen investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road in...
Chesterfield Police is seen investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road in Chesterfield, Va.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The Chesterfield County Police Department said one person is dead and many others are injured after a shooting at a party Friday night.

On Friday night, police told WWBT they were called to the scene of a large party. While officers were responding, they received multiple calls of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, police found one adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said they attempted to render emergency aid to him, but he died on the scene.

Police said at least five other people were injured by gunshots; one of those people also suffered a broken arm.

Officers also discovered that five other shooting victims had been taken to either area hospitals or other locations with non-life-threatening wounds to be treated.

Early Saturday morning, Chesterfield officers were seen along Weybridge Road collecting evidence.

At this time, police haven’t released any details regarding suspect information.

