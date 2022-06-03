Who's Hiring?
Tyson Foods awards scholarships to 10 students

Tyson Foods logo.
Tyson Foods’ Amarillo facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to ten area students through its annual local scholarship program.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods' Amarillo facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to ten area students through its annual local scholarship program.

That money can be used for tuition, books or any other school related needs.

The scholarships were awarded based on performances, involvement at school and in the community, it was also taken into account to financial needs.

The 2022 Amarillo Tyson Foods scholarship recipients are:

  • Natalie Gutierrez, daughter of Tyson team member Alma Gutierrez
  • Eulalia Martinez, daughter of Tyson team member Roy Martinez
  • Johnson Phan, son of Tyson team member Dien Phan
  • Maithanh Nguyen, son of Tyson team members Nghia Nguyen and Ngoi Tran
  • Le Phan, son of Tyson team member Kim Luong
  • Wing Erra, son of Tyson team members Maung Aye and Khin Myint Yi
  • Lah Tha Blay Wah, daughter of Tyson team member Eh Moo Paw
  • Thiri Win, daughter of Tyson team members Ko Nyan and Shwe Hwa
  • Ngan Tu, daughter of Tyson team member Kim Dat T Vo
  • Tyrese Mosby, son of Tyson team member Dorothy Mosby

“It’s extremely rewarding to support our team members’ children by giving them greater access to opportunities to continue their education after graduation,” said Jason McCoy, community liaison for Tyson Foods’ Amarillo plant. “We’re proud of our ongoing contributions that help serve the communities where our team members work, live and play.”

