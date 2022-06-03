Tyson Foods awards scholarships to 10 students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods’ Amarillo facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to ten area students through its annual local scholarship program.

That money can be used for tuition, books or any other school related needs.

The scholarships were awarded based on performances, involvement at school and in the community, it was also taken into account to financial needs.

The 2022 Amarillo Tyson Foods scholarship recipients are:

Natalie Gutierrez, daughter of Tyson team member Alma Gutierrez

Eulalia Martinez, daughter of Tyson team member Roy Martinez

Johnson Phan, son of Tyson team member Dien Phan

Maithanh Nguyen, son of Tyson team members Nghia Nguyen and Ngoi Tran

Le Phan, son of Tyson team member Kim Luong

Wing Erra, son of Tyson team members Maung Aye and Khin Myint Yi

Lah Tha Blay Wah, daughter of Tyson team member Eh Moo Paw

Thiri Win, daughter of Tyson team members Ko Nyan and Shwe Hwa

Ngan Tu, daughter of Tyson team member Kim Dat T Vo

Tyrese Mosby, son of Tyson team member Dorothy Mosby

“It’s extremely rewarding to support our team members’ children by giving them greater access to opportunities to continue their education after graduation,” said Jason McCoy, community liaison for Tyson Foods’ Amarillo plant. “We’re proud of our ongoing contributions that help serve the communities where our team members work, live and play.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.