Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute

Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
Tommy John donates cast to Smithsonian Institute
By David Ade
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tommy John, when most baseball fans hear the name, they think of a surgery performed in effort to save a pitcher’s career. Nearly 50 years after the first surgery, Tommy John donated the cast he wore following the first-of-a-kind medical procedure to the world’s largest museum.

In a Friday ceremony at the National Museum of American History, John formally donated the cast from the first “Tommy John” surgery to the Smithsonian Institute.

Secretary of the Smithsonian Institute, Lonnie Bunch, said, “When you become part of the Smithsonian, what you really are, is you become part of America’s collective memory.”

In 1974, Tommy John, then a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, injured a ligament in his throwing arm. Back then the injury meant his baseball career was over -- so it seemed. Dodgers doctor Frank Jobe made history by surgically reconstructing John’s ligament, saving his career.

In an interview with Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, John said, “1974, I took a step. I had no idea of where I was going, but all of the sudden Dr. Jobe gave me a flashlight and I found my way home.”

Steve Garvey, John’s former Dodgers teammate, attended Friday’s ceremony and led those in attendance in singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Garvey reflected on watching Tommy John’s recovery from the cutting edge surgery.

Garvey said, “It was one step at a time to the point where he could go back and try again. And then could he sustain it. And lo and behold, he sustained it for 288 wins. And what I think as a Hall of Fame career.”

The ligament reconstruction surgery, now commonly known as “Tommy John” surgery, is credited with helping save hundreds of athletic careers.

Smithsonian Institute officials said Tommy John’s cast will be part of the entertainment and sports history collections at its Museum of American History. However, they said there are currently no plans to display the cast.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
Delia Ruiz former Friona police officer sentenced for sexual assault with teen boys
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys

Latest News

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
Randall County sheriffs department holds training program for high risk traffic stops
Randall County Sheriff’s Department holds training program for high risk traffic stops
FILE - This June 7, 2020 file photo shows Steven Carrillo.
41-year sentence for Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed guard
Tyson Foods’ Amarillo facility has awarded $1,000 scholarships to ten area students through its...
Tyson Foods awards scholarships to 10 students
Peter Wesley Alfonce, 29, reportedly an Army soldier, has been arrested and charged with the...
GRAPHIC: Man in Army fatigues accused of raping teen; promises vape pens, affidavit reads