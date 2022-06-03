Texas Panhandle Centers to meet on Monday with crisis intervention teams in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle Centers will meet Monday with crisis intervention teams in Amarillo to continue to improve healthcare services.

Crisis Intervention Trained (CIT) teams from Potter and Randall Counties and the city of Amarillo are part of the meeting.

They will meet on June 6 at 1500 S. Taylor St. in Amarillo.

On Sep. 1, 2021, TPC was awarded a two year grant in the amount of $2.9 million to help expand behavioral health crisis intervention services.

The grant covers 21 counties in the Texas Panhandle who are in need of mental health services.

The grant relies on partnerships with other first responders in area communities. This consists of CIT law enforcement teams and other first responders.

First responders will be able to use technology to gain quicker access to Mobil Crisis Outreach Teams to coordinate care for the person.

Services include on demand assessments, prescriber services, primary health care screenings, medications, respite admissions, better living skills training, counseling, care coordination, substance use treatment, basic need attainment and peer support.

TPC will be able to train with CIT teams.

