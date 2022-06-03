Who's Hiring?
Stormy Start To The Weekend

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We expect to track a round of heavy storms tracking from New Mexico through our area tonight. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11pm. Some storms will produce hail, high winds, and flooding. There will also be a major impact due to lightning that can pose danger to any outdoor activities during the evening hours. Storms will track out of the area tonight and clearing will take place for the weekend. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s and then we should top 90 on Sunday.

