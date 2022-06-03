Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines setting up nonstop flights from Amarillo to Denver

The city of Amarillo said beginning Sunday, the new expanded service to Denver International...
The city of Amarillo said beginning Sunday, the new expanded service to Denver International Airport will fly on Sundays through Fridays departing at 2:00 p.m. and arriving in Denver at 2:25 p.m.(Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest Airlines’ travelers at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport can now travel nonstop to Denver.

The city of Amarillo said beginning Sunday, the new expanded service to Denver International Airport will fly on Sundays through Fridays departing at 2:00 p.m. and arriving in Denver at 2:25 p.m.

The return flight departs Denver at 11:10 a.m. and arrives in Amarillo at 1:30 p.m.

Starting September 10, the flights will operate daily.

“We are proud of the continued partnership with Southwest Airlines and excited for the nonstop flight from Amarillo to Denver,” said Jason Harrison, president and CEO of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. “The new service will not only help our community get into Colorado for personal and business travel but will allow our businesses an easy and efficient way to get to many destinations in both the Western and Eastern United States for business development and economic development growth efforts.”

Denver is Southwest’s largest operation with nearly 250 daily departures to early 90 destinations, including Amarillo.

Southwest and Denver International Airport recently opened a 16-gate expansion project which gives the airline the ability to operate from up to 40 gates, the most of any airport it serves.

“The addition of this new daily, non-stop flight to Denver greatly expands the travel opportunities for Amarillo,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “This is exciting news as Amarillo continues to grow economically and as far as population. These examples of growth mean our community needs more options – including travel for business and leisure. Southwest Airlines has long valued Amarillo – and once again Southwest Airlines is being responsive by providing Amarillo with even more options and availability.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police working on incident at I-27 area
Amarillo Police: Incident resolved, normal traffic can resume in area of I-27
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly issued a statement yesterday saying he’s filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed against City of Amarillo to put Amarillo Civic Center improvements on hold
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
Delia Ruiz former Friona police officer sentenced for sexual assault with teen boys
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys

Latest News

Randall County sheriffs department holds training program for high risk traffic stops
Randall County Sheriffs Department holds training program for high risk traffic stops
Crisis Intervention Trained (CIT) teams from Potter and Randall Counties and the city of...
Texas Panhandle Centers to meet on Monday with crisis intervention teams in Amarillo
Delia Ruiz former Friona police officer sentenced for sexual assault with teen boys
Former Friona police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault on teen boys
Officials said the first responder days are from June 7 to June 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m....
First responders can visit Wonderland for three nights in June for free