Southwest Airlines setting up nonstop flights from Amarillo to Denver

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest Airlines’ travelers at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport can now travel nonstop to Denver.

The city of Amarillo said beginning Sunday, the new expanded service to Denver International Airport will fly on Sundays through Fridays departing at 2:00 p.m. and arriving in Denver at 2:25 p.m.

The return flight departs Denver at 11:10 a.m. and arrives in Amarillo at 1:30 p.m.

Starting September 10, the flights will operate daily.

“We are proud of the continued partnership with Southwest Airlines and excited for the nonstop flight from Amarillo to Denver,” said Jason Harrison, president and CEO of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. “The new service will not only help our community get into Colorado for personal and business travel but will allow our businesses an easy and efficient way to get to many destinations in both the Western and Eastern United States for business development and economic development growth efforts.”

Denver is Southwest’s largest operation with nearly 250 daily departures to early 90 destinations, including Amarillo.

Southwest and Denver International Airport recently opened a 16-gate expansion project which gives the airline the ability to operate from up to 40 gates, the most of any airport it serves.

“The addition of this new daily, non-stop flight to Denver greatly expands the travel opportunities for Amarillo,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “This is exciting news as Amarillo continues to grow economically and as far as population. These examples of growth mean our community needs more options – including travel for business and leisure. Southwest Airlines has long valued Amarillo – and once again Southwest Airlines is being responsive by providing Amarillo with even more options and availability.”

